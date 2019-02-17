TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals and No. 21 Florida State rolled to a 78-46 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, spoiling the homecoming of Panthers coach Lance White.
Nicki Ekhomu added 15 points, Valencia Myers 13 and Nausia Woolfolk 11 for the Seminoles (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Things went awry quickly for White, who spent the previous 15 years as an assistant and associated head coach at Florida State. The Seminoles scored the first eight points and used a 9-0 run to open a 17-4 lead. The Panthers hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to nine before the Seminoles used two offensive rebounds to get a basket by Mo Jones for a 23-12 lead, starting a 7-0 run.
The lead was never under double figures after that.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- After seeing vast improvement in 2018, Seahawks may look to keep offensive line together in 2019 | 2019 position analysis
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
FSU was 10 of 19 from the field with four 3-pointers and four points from the foul line in the first quarter. Pitt was 6 of 13 with two 3s and no free throws.
Danielle Garven had 14 points for Pit (10-17, 1-12), which went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 30.5 percent overall while being outrebounded 44-29.