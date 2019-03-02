LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Garrett Gilkeson and Sarju Patel scored 19 points apiece as VMI narrowly defeated The Citadel 81-78 on Saturday.
Bubba Parham added 15 points and nine assists for the Keydets.
Greg Parham had 12 points for VMI (10-20, 4-14 Southern Conference). He made two 3-pointers in the final 1:01 to cap VMI’s rally from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Zane Najdawi had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-17, 4-14). Lew Stallworth added 21 points and 10 rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only five assists. Matt Frierson had 13 points.
The Keydets evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. The Citadel defeated VMI 84-82 on Jan. 26.
The Keydets and the Bulldogs, tied for last place, next take the floor in the Southern Conference Tournament.
