OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Houston Rockets 133-96 on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 8 of 16 on field goals and 13 of 15 on free throws. The first-time All-Star played just three quarters because Oklahoma City was up 116-78 heading into the fourth.

Lu Dort scored 15 points, Jalen Williams had 13 and Jaylen Williams added eight points and a season-high 16 rebounds for the Thunder, who posted their largest victory margin of the season.

The Thunder enter the All-Star break with a 28-29 record after finishing last season 24-58.

Jabari Smith Jr. scored 15 points and Jalen Green added 14 for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game and enter the break with the worst record in the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 points in the first half to help Oklahoma City take a 76-54 lead.

The Thunder continued to dominate, outscoring the Rockets 40-24 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 13 points in the period.

Rockets: G Jae’Sean Tate was issued a technical foul in the first quarter after he disagreed with a foul that was called against him. C Alperen Sengun and F/C Usman Garuba were called for technicals later in the quarter. … G Kevin Porter Jr. missed his 17th straight game with a bruised left foot. … Garuba was issued a Flagrant 1 for a push in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: F/C Dario Saric debuted for the Thunder after he was acquired in a trade with the Phoenix Suns. He had 12 points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. … Oklahoma City was called for defensive three seconds twice in the first quarter. … Held the Rockets to 22.7% shooting in the first quarter.

Rockets: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 24.

Thunder: Visit the Utah Jazz on Feb. 23.

