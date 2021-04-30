The New York Giants traded down in the draft for the second straight day and selected Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari with the 50th pick overall on Friday night.

The Giants were supposed to pick 42nd in the second round but moved down in a deal with Miami for the Dolphins’ pick and an extra third-round pick in 2022.

The son of Nigerian immigrants, Ojulari had 8 1/2 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He had 14 sacks over the past two seasons.

The deal was the second straight for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. In the first round Thursday, New York shipped the No. 11 pick to Chicago and used the Bears’ first-rounder at No. 20 to take Florida receiver Kadarius Toney. New York also got a fifth-round pick this year, and first- and fourth-round selections next year.

The Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 .

In the deal with Miami on Friday, the Dolphins took Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg at No. 42. Miami gave the Giants the 50th pick and a third-round choice in 2022.

New York has one pick in the third round and could use a guard, a defensive tackle or a cornerback.

