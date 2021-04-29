EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants traded down in the first round of the draft for the first time in 15 years and still found help for quarterback Daniel Jones, taking Florida wide receiver Kadarius Tony on Thursday night with the 20th pick overall.

The Giants’ deal with the Chicago Bears came right after Philadelphia and Dallas swapped the 10th and 12th picks. The Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, the Alabama wide receiver who many predicted would be taken by New York.

In making the trade, the Giants picked up the Bears’ first-round choice this year and next, a fifth-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2022. Chicago picked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Toney, who can change direction at top speed, is more versatile than polished as a receiver. He was a dual-threat quarterback during his final two seasons of high school. He had 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season.

The last time the Giants made a trade in the first round was with Pittsburgh in 2006. New York dropped from 25 to 32 and selected Boston College defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka, who was part of two Super Bowl championship teams with New York.

It also marked the first time Dave Gettleman has traded down as a general manager.

“I’ve tried in the past,” the 70-year-old executive said in a pre-draft conference call last week. “Honest, I’ve tried to trade back, but it’s got to be value. I’m not getting fleeced. I refuse to do it.”

The Giants were among the most aggressive teams during free agency last month, signing 16 players. The big money was spent on playmaking wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Adoree Jackson.

New York created cap space by releasing guard Kevin Zeitler and receiver Golden Tate and renegotiating a couple contracts, most notably that of tackle tackle Nate Solder, who opted out last season.

