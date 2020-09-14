EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting wide receiver Golden Tate is going to miss the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring injury.

Tate was also joined on the inactive list for the Monday night game by rookie linebackers TJ Brunson and Cam Brown, who also were limited by hamstring problems in practice this past week.

Also inactive for New York are offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Jackson Barton and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

The Steelers had announced on Friday that starting guard David DeCastro would miss the game.

Also inactive were third quarterback Josh Dobbs, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, defensive tackle Carlos Davis and tight end Zach Gentry.

The Giants also activated safety Sean Chandler and offensive lineman Chad Slade from the practice squad to the active roster.

