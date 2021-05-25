EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed fourth-round draft pick Elerson Smith.

The Giants announced the signing of the outside linebacker on Tuesday. He is the fourth of the team’s six draft picks to sign, joining linebacker Azeez Ojulari, running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney of Florida, the first-round pick, and cornerback Aaron Robinson of Central Florida, the third-round choice, remain unsigned.

Smith played in 38 games with 15 starts in three seasons at Northern Iowa. He had 85 tackles, 22 sacks, 32 1/2 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, 16 quarterback hits, eight passes defensed and two blocked kicks.

Smith did not play in what would have been his final season after the Missouri Valley Conference postponed its 2020 season to early 2021.

___

