SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford is being rewarded for one of his best seasons yet, agreeing to a new two-year contract that takes him through the 2023 season.

The Giants announced the $32 million deal Friday that will pay the 34-year-old shortstop $16 million in base salary in both 2022 and ’23.

He is in the final season of a $75 million, six-year contract signed in November 2015. He is earning $15 million this season.

Crawford’s reliable play in the infield and his offense are big reasons the Giants have the best record in the majors and lead the talented NL West in a year they have surprised the reigning World Series champion Dodgers and San Diego.

Crawford is batting a career-best .296 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, a triple and 69 RBIs. He earned his third All-Star selection this summer and is a three-time Gold Glove recipient.

This is his 11th season with San Francisco and Crawford was part of the 2012 and ’14 World Series championship teams. He won Gold Gloves from 2015-17 and a Silver Slugger award in 2015.

He grew up in the Bay Area cheering for the Giants and became the franchise leader in games played at shortstop on June 8.

