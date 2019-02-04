EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran linebacker Connor Barwin.
Barwin signed to a two-year contract with the Giants in July. The 32-year-old appeared in 15 games, making three starts. The team had hoped he would help their pass rush, but he finished with one sack and 12 tackles.
Barwin’s release creates a $365,000 hit against New York’s 2019 salary cap.
Barwin has also played for the Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams
