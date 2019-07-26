EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, while veteran Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late in Friday’s workout.

General manager Dave Gettleman said the team would hold a tryout Saturday.

Coach Pat Shurmur expects Shepard and Slayton not to be sidelined long. Shepard’s status is week to week.

“The problem is it really affects the way practice operates,” Gettleman said. “It affects the way Pat writes the script, Pat and Mike Shula write the offensive script and everything, so it hurts.”

The injury to Coleman is a little shocking because he finished practice on Thursday and looked good running deep routes.

“It feels like there is a dark cloud over our room right now,” Slayton said. “Sterling’s injury wasn’t major, mine wasn’t major. Really the only major one suffered was Corey. Obviously, Sterling, he is going to try his best to get back as quickly as possible and I’m going to try to do the same. At the same time, we are rooting for Corey and his recovery.”

Linebacker Markus Golden was carted off the field late with cramps.

