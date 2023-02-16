EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent next month.

Hodgins was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought and made it to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, losing to conference champion Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old Hodgins was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of Daniel Jones in New York’s offense. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four.

Hodgins also made a big impact in the Giants’ first playoff victory since beating New England in the Super Bowl to cap the 2011 season. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and another touchdown in New York’s 31-24 wild-card win at Minnesota.

Terms of the deal Thursday for Hodgins weren’t immediately available.

If Hodgins had become an exclusive rights free agent when the NFL’s new league year begins on March 15, the Giants would have needed to offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum salary to prevent him from negotiating with other teams. Players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract can become an exclusive rights free agent.

Hodgins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2020 out of Oregon State. He had played just 20 offensive snaps and had four receptions in two games before joining the Giants.

The move comes three days after the Giants also signed tight end Lawrence Cager, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. Cager caught 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in six regular-season games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL