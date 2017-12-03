The most noteworthy development in Week 13 of the NFL season is not happening at a game with much significance in the standings: When the New York Giants face the Oakland Raiders, Eli Manning’s starting streak with end.
The two-time Super Bowl MVP has been benched by the Giants. He had started 210 consecutive games, a run that began all the way back in 2004.
Instead, the last-place Giants announced they will start New York Jets castoff Geno Smith at Oakland.
The biggest games Sunday involve NFC South teams, especially when the New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers. Both enter the day atop the division with 8-3 records.
The third-place club, the reigning conference champion Atlanta Falcons, are 7-4 going into their game against NFC North leader Minnesota.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL