SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitching prospect Logan Webb has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner’s office on Wednesday announced the punishment without pay for the Double-A pitcher.

The 22-year-old Webb says he doesn’t know how Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone got into his urine sample. He says he is “heartbroken” over the situation and apologized to his family, friends and the Giants.

Webb is considered one of the Giants’ top prospects. He has a 2.00 ERA in his first five starts at Double-A Richmond this year.

