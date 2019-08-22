NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)

New faces: QB Daniel Jones, G Kevin Zeitler, T Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate III, DT Dexter Lawrence II, CB DeAndre Baker, S Jabrill Peppers, S Antoine Bethea, LB Markus Golden.

Key losses: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Landon Collins, LB Olivier Vernon.

Strengths: With Beckham in Cleveland, RB Saquon Barkley enters second season as focal point of offense. He can run. He can catch. He can go to end zone on any play. OL seemingly improved, receivers group is solid with Sterling Shepard, Tate, Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer and TE Evan Engram. PK Aldrick Rosas had career year in ’18. Secondary solid with CBs Janoris Jenkins, Baker and Ss Bethea, Peppers.

Weaknesses: QB Eli Manning’s mobility against rush. Four-game suspension of Tate for PED use. Depth on O-line: C-G Spencer Pulley only real backup. James Bettcher’s defense hasn’t shown ability to pressure QBs. That was problem last year and isn’t fixed despite addition of Lawrence and Golden. Unit has trouble getting off field.

Fantasy Players To Watch: NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Barkley led Giants in rushing and number of receptions, and led league in yards from scrimmage. Zeitler and Remmers help O-line. Manning might surprise if he gets time. Jones is wild card: No. 1 pick can play if he gets in.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 150-1. Over/under wins 6.

Expectations: Better than last year, though not looking like playoff team. Offense has potential if revamped line opens holes for Barkley and gives Manning time to scan field and throw. Defense is drawback, despite improved secondary. Front seven lacks push. Rebuild continues another year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL