EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had surgery for a broken left ankle.
The Giants announced Tuesday that Beckham had the surgery on Monday night in New York.
Beckham was hurt Sunday in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team said Monday that the surgery was planned for later in the week. It didn’t explain the schedule change.
More surgery is expected on fellow wide receivers Brandon Marshall (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (broken foot) later Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
Marshall and Harris were injured Sunday in a game in which four Giants’ receivers were hurt.
Sterling Shepard is day to day with an ankle injury.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL