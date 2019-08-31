SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants right-hander Reyes Moronta has been pulled from a game after suffering what appeared to be a painful arm injury.

Moronta fell off the mound and writhed on the grass after throwing a 98 mph fastball to Luis Urias on his third pitch. The reliever delivered a swinging strike, but recoiled with a yell before dropping to the ground. He held his right arm gingerly as he walked off with the help of a trainer.

The 26-year-old came into the game in relief of rookie Logan Webb with two outs in the sixth inning of a 1-1 game.

Moronta was 3-7 with a 2.86 ERA in 55 relief appearances entering Saturday. The second-year player has 70 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings.

