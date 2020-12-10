ARIZONA (6-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Arizona by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cardinals 5-7; Giants 9-3

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 80-45-2

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat Giants 27-21, Oct. 20, 2019 at Giants

LAST WEEK – Cardinals lost to L.A. Rams 38-28; Giants beat Seahawks 17-12

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cardinals No. 15, Giants No. 18

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (4), PASS (19).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (22), PASS (16).

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (10), PASS (29).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (4), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Cardinals are currently out of a playoff spot after losing three straight and four of five. The only win came on DeAndre Hopkins’ spectacular catch with 2 seconds left on a desperation throw from Kyler Murray in a 32-30 win over the Bills. … This is Arizona’s second trip to MetLife Stadium this season. The Cardinals beat the Jets 30-10 in Week 5. … Arizona TE Dan Arnold had two touchdown catches last week. His 59-yarder was the longest for a Cardinals’ tight end since 1972. … Hopkins has 1,019 yards receiving this season. It’s his sixth career 1,000-yard season and fourth in a row. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray is averaging 55.4 yards rushing, but he’s run for an average of 20.3 yards in the three losses. … Veteran Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald is back on the active roster after missing the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. … Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez has missed one field goal attempt in four of the past six games, including a potential winner at New England. … LB Markus Golden was traded by the Giants to Cardinals on Oct. 23. … The Giants are attempting to become the first NFL team to start winless in five and make the playoffs. … New York’s four-game winning streak is its longest since taking six in a row in 2016, its last trip to the postseason. … It is the first team to win four straight after a 1-7 (or 0-8) start since the 2004 Carolina Panthers. … QB Daniel Jones missed the Seattle game with a hamstring injury. Backup Colt McCoy started and posted his first win since 2014. … RB Wayne Gallman rushed for a career-high 135 yards. The running game produced a season-high 190 yards. … RB Alfred Morris scored his first two touchdowns of the season at Seattle. … WR Golden Tate is eight receptions shy of 700 in his career. … PK Graham Gano has made 25 straight field goal attempts. … The defense has allowed fewer than 21 points in each of the last four games. DL Leonard Williams had 2 1/2 sacks last week, giving him a career-high 8 1/2 this season. He was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. … Blake Martinez is third in the league with 111 tackles. Fellow LBs Avery Williamson of Pittsburgh (130) and Zach Cunningham of Houston (119) are the top two. … The Giants are 4-1 when they score first and 1-6 when their opponents do. … Fantasy tip: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds, who played locally at Fordham, ran for a career-high 126 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants here last year. He also ran for a TD against the Jets this year at MetLife Stadium

