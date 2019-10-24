NY GIANTS (2-5) at DETROIT (2-3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Lions by 7 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 2-5; Lions 4-2

SERIES RECORD — Lions lead 23-21-1

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Giants 24-10, Sept. 18, 2017

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Cardinals 27-21; Lions lost to Vikings 42-30

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 27, Lions No. 15

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (17), PASS (23).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (23).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams have lost three straight. … QB Daniel Jones has thrown one TD pass each of past four games and has seven INTs during span. … RB Saquon Barkley, Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey two NFL players with at least 1,600 yards rushing, 800 yards receiving since last year. … WR Golden Tate faces former team after having 80-plus yards receiving previous two games. … Kevin Zeitler to start 80th straight game, first among active NFL guards. … CB Janoris Jenkins has defended 99 passes since 2012, tying league lead. … QB Matthew Stafford has had 3-plus TD passes and 110-plus rating past two home games. … Rookie RB Ty Johnson had career-high 57 yards from scrimmage last week. … Johnson expected to start with RB Kerryon Johnson on IR with knee injury. … WR Marvin Jones joined Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe last week with four receiving TDs in two games … WR Danny Amendola had 100 yards receiving second time this year against Minnesota. … Lions have forced 11 fumbles, second in league. … Fantasy Tip: Tate will be motivated to excel against team that traded him to Philadelphia last season and sent starting safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle earlier this week.

___

