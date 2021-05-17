CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and the San Francisco Giants backed him with three home runs, beating the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Monday night.

Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants.

Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. The Reds left the bases loaded in the second inning, but Webb didn’t allow a runner past second for the rest of his outing and induced a pair of double-play balls.

The Reds didn’t help themselves defensively.

The Giants loaded the bases in the first inning against Sonny Gray (0-3) and pushed a run across when second basemen Jonathan India misplayed a potential inning-ending double-play ball.

In the Giants fourth, shortstop Eugenio Suárez misplayed a grounder that allowed Brandon Crawford to reach. Flores followed with his third home run of the season, a shot into the first row of the right-field stands.

Yastrzemski hit a 430-foot homer to right-center field with two outs in the fifth, and Dubón pushed it to 5-0 with a two-out solo shot in the sixth.

Jesse Winker had a run-scoring single for the Reds in the seventh. Nick Castellanos and Suárez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

Gray went five innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Reds 3B Mike Moustakas didn’t start for the third straight game after suffering a heel contusion during the series in Colorado. He pinch-hit in the eighth inning, drawing a walk. Manager David Bell said he could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. Moustakas had been playing first base with Joey Votto sidelined by a fractured thumb.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani makes his first appearance at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday since signing with San Francisco in the offseason. He spent five seasons with Cincinnati. The Reds will counter with right-hander Luis Castillo.

