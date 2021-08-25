FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is finally getting on the field with the New York Giants, at least on a limited basis.

The Giants on Wednesday announced Rudolph has passed his physical and was taken off the physically unable to perform/active list. He had offseason foot surgery and had been unable to practice since training camp started just under a month ago.

One of the team’s biggest acquisitions in free agency, it is uncertain whether Rudolph will be ready for the season opener on Sept. 12 at home against Denver. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 140 regular-season games and catching 48 touchdown passes, but had only one last season.

Evan Engram is the team’s top pass-catching threat at tight end. Rudolph was expected to offer quarterback Daniel Jones a second option and also help with the run blocking.

New York has three other tight ends on the roster: Kaden Smith, first-year pro Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and rookie Jake Hausmann.

The Giants on Tuesday lost two tight ends. They waived/injured Cole Hikutini (hip) and placed Rysen John (ankle) on injured reserve.

___=

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL