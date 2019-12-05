NEW YORK GIANTS (2-10) at PHILADELPHIA (5-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 4-8, Eagles 5-7

SERIES RECORD – Tied 85-85-2

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Giants 25-22, Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Packers 31-13; Eagles lost to Dolphins 37-31

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 31, Eagles No. 18

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (21), PASS (25).

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (13), PASS (18).

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (4), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won five straight vs. Giants, seven in row at home. … Giants coach Pat Shurmur was Eagles assistant coach under Andy Reid from 1999-2008, offensive coordinator under Chip Kelly from 2013-2015 and interim coach for one game after Kelly was fired. … Giants QB Eli Manning expected to make first start since Week 2 after being benched for rookie Daniel Jones (ankle). … RB Saquon Barkley ran for 231 yards and two TDs and caught 16 passes for 140 yards and one score in two losses vs. Philly last year. … WR Golden Tate finished last season with Eagles. He has TD catches in last two games. … WR Darius Slayton tied for second among rookies with five receiving TDs and fourth with 37 catches. … WR Sterling Shepard has at least seven catches and TD in two of past three vs. Eagles. … S Antoine Bethea has pick in two straight against Eagles. …. Eagles are 9-12 under coach Doug Pederson when they throw for 275-plus yards, 21-2 when they run for 120-plus yards. … Eagles 4-1 on Monday night under Pederson. … QB Carson Wentz has thrown TD in 15 straight regular-season games, longest active streak in NFL and second-longest streak in team history, trailing his string of 22 from Dec. 22, 2016 to Nov. 11, 2018. … Rookie RB Miles Sanders rushed for career-high 83 yards last week and had career-best five receptions, including TD. … WR Alshon Jeffery had 137 yards receiving last week, sixth-highest total of his career. … K Jake Elliott’s streak of 20 straight field goals ended when he missed 49-yarder vs. Miami. … Fantasy tip: Jeffery is solid pick coming off his best game of season and going against 25th-ranked pass defense.

