EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting cornerback Ryan Lewis is inactive for Monday night’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis, who started the last three games, was added to the injury report late Saturday with a hamstring injury. He was listed as doubtful.

The Giants did not say who would replace him. Corey Ballentine, who was replaced by Lewis as a starter, could get the job back, or New York could go with either Isaac Yiadom or Montre Hartage, who was activated from the practice square before the game.

There are no surprises among the rest of the inactives.

Also out for New York are receiver C.J. Board, running back Devonta Freeman, safety Adrian Colbert, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

The Giants activated veteran running back Alfred Morris from the practice squad and added guard Chad Slade as a COVID-19 elevation for Will Hernandez, who tested positive this past week.

Starting wide out Chris Godwin will miss the game with a finger injury sustained against Las Vegas. Also inactive for Tampa Bay are quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Cyril Grayson, guard Aaron Stinnie and defensive tackle Khalil Davis. Tight end Anthony Auclair was activated from injured reserve for the game.

