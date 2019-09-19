NEW YORK GIANTS (0-2) at TAMPA BAY (1-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New York 0-2, Tampa Bay 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 15-7

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Buccaneers 38-35, Nov. 18, 2018

LAST WEEK — Bills beat Giants 28-14; Buccaneers beat Panthers 20-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 31, Buccaneers No. 23

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (8), PASS (11).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (18), PASS (30).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (15), PASS (22).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (T6), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants won five of past six meetings. Past two decided by three or fewer points, with Giants winning 38-35 at home in 2018 and Buccaneers 25-23 in Tampa two years ago. … Giants won only playoff matchup, beginning their 2007 Super Bowl run. … Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones makes first NFL start, replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. … Giants RB Saquon Barkley’s 227 yards rushing through two games are second most in league. He had 152 scrimmage yards (142 rushing, 10 receiving) and scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) against Tampa Bay last season. … Barkley has 2,302 scrimmage yards in 18 career games. Needs 198 Sunday to match Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James as the fastest to 2,500 (19 games). … Giants’ Evan Engram leads NFL tight ends with 17 receptions. … Bucs will induct former star CB Ronde Barber into club’s Ring of Honor at halftime. He’s twin brother of former Giants RB Tiki Barber. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston has five TD passes vs. one interception in five career games against Giants. He’s thrown for 13 TDs in past five vs. NFC East opponents. … Bucs RB Peyton Barber coming off rushing for 82 yards and touchdown in last week’s win at Carolina. One of two career 100-yard performances (106 yards, TD) was against Giants last season. … In three career games vs. Giants, Bucs WR Mike Evans has 19 receptions for 337 yards and two TDs. … Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett had three sacks vs. Panthers, most in one game by Tampa Bay linebacker since Broderick Thomas in 1992. .. Fantasy tip: Bucs WR Chris Godwin is emerging as dependable target for Winston. He had TD catch, along with career bests for receptions (eight) and receiving yards (121) last week. … Winston also likes to look for TE Cameron Brate in red zone. Brate, Zach Ertz and Travis Kelce are only tight ends with at least 20 TD catches since 2016.

