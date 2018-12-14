EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game with a quad injury.
Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday the NFL’s highest-paid receiver won’t play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.
Beckham missed last week’s game against Washington. He didn’t practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday.
The Giants (5-8) didn’t need Beckham in a 40-16 win over the Redskins. Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes.
Most Read Sports Stories
- From a hospital bed in Las Vegas, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto finalizes a trade for Edwin Encarnacion
- Will 5-star WR Kyle Ford sign with the Huskies? Here's an early signing day primer
- Richard Sherman responds to Frank Clark's declaration that the Sherman era in Seattle is over
- Let's hear it for a Seahawks team that is not only surprising to watch, but likable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks injury report: Good news on Doug Baldwin, K.J. Wright; not so good on Frank Clark, Rashaad Penny WATCH
Beckham is second on the team with 77 catches for a team-high 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He was hurt on the final play of the Giants’ loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. He played against Chicago the following week.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL