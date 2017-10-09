EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will have surgery for his broken left ankle later this week.
The winless Giants gave the update Monday, less than 24 hours after the three-time Pro Bowl receiver and the catalyst of their offense was hurt in the fourth quarter of a 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Beckham was the last of four Giants’ receivers knocked out of the game.
Dwayne Harris, who also returns punts and kickoffs, will have surgery Tuesday for a broken foot.
Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard were hurt on the same series in the second quarter. Marshall was undergoing further testing and examination Monday.
Shepard is listed day to day.
