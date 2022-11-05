MOSCOW, Idaho — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16 on Saturday.

The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard TDs on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Hatten, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards, set a single-game record for receiving touchdowns with a 19-yard touchdown reception after Eastern had pulled within 21-10 on an 87-yard connection between Gunner Talkington and Nolan Ulm.

Roshaun Johnson scored on a 4-yard run and the Vandals (6-3, 5-1 Big Sky) led 35-10 at the half.

McCoy finished 16 of 28 for 218 yards with two interceptions. Elisha Cummings had 16 carries for 128 yards and Johnson had a second touchdown run to close the scoring.

Talkington was 15 of 24 with a 75-yard scoring pass to Freddie Robertson, but the Eagles (2-7, 1-5) only had nine first downs.

UW soccer earns rare win in Pullman

Kelsey Branson, who had an assist on the equalizer, scored the winner in the 70th minute as the Washington women (10-6-3, 4-6-1 Pac-12) beat host Washington State 3-2 in Pullman for the first time since 1996.

Margie Detrizio had a goal and an assist for the Cougars (8-7-4, 2-6-3).

More football

• Erik Bainter passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third as visiting Pacific Lutheran (6-3, 5-1 NWC) blasted Puget Sound (0-8, 0-6) in their rivalry game, 35-10.

• Luis Salgado rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Whitworth (6-3, 4-2 NWC) beat Pacific (4-4, 3-3) in Forest Grove, Oregon, 28-17. The Pirates clinched their ninth consecutive winning season.

• Central Washington (5-4, 5-3 LSC) couldn’t make it two consecutive weeks of knocking off ranked teams as the Wildcats led at halftime but fell to No. 2 Angelo State (9-0, 7-0) in San Angelo, Texas, 22-12.

Volleyball

• Shanice Horn had 23 kills and six digs, but Seattle U (4-16, 0-12 WAC) lost 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 27-29, 15-13 to visiting New Mexico State (13-11, 5-7).

• Ashley Antoniak had 11 kills and 11 digs as Seattle Pacific (12-12, 10-6 GNAC) won its third in a row with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-12 win at Montana State Billings (7-18, 0-16).

Men’s Soccer

• Lukas Juodkunaitis scored the winner in the 85th minute as Northwest Nazarene (13-3-2, 9-2-1 GNAC) turned back visiting Seattle Pacific (7-6-6, 6-3-3) to wrap up the regular season 3-2.

Hockey

• Lucas Ciona scored, but the Seattle Thunderbirds lost to the Portland Winterhawks for the second consecutive night, this time 4-1 in Kent.

• Caden Zaplitny scored twice as the Everett Silvertips made their three-goal first period stand up on the road against the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2. Owen Zellweger scored twice for Everett.

Women’s basketball

• Natalie Hoff scored 16 points as Seattle Pacific beat Pacific Lutheran 66-33 in an exhibition game.

• Seattle U beat Saint Martin’s in an exhibition game, 58-50.

Cross country

• Western Washington won swept the men’s and women’s titles at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship in Monmouth, Oregon. The Seattle Pacific women were sixth and the men were eighth.