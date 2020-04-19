By
The Seattle Times

Get out your crayons, your colored pencils and felt-tip markers — heck, maybe even your painting brushes. Keep the kids busy or the kid-at-heart content.

We’re starting a series of Seattle sports coloring book pages, both in print in the Seattle Times on Sundays, plus here online to download each image. Up first: Seahawks star Russell Wilson and Storm icon Sue Bird. Find the full printed page on B3 in Sunday’s paper.

Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times
When you’re done drawing these, feel free to share them by emailing us a photo to sports@seattletimes.com or tweeting us @SeaTimesSports. We might add yours to a post for all to see!

Right-click and download the images below:

Coming next week: Ken Griffey Jr.

Rich Boudet

