KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gerso Fernandes and Erik Hurtado scored and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat Nashville SC 2-1 on Sunday night.

Hurtado slipped a volley under the cross bar to cap the scoring in the 79th minute. Amadou Dia played a long, arcing ball to Hurtado for the right-footed finish.

Kansas City (9-5-2) has won three games in a row.

Walker Zimmerman scored his first goal since the season opener on Feb. 29, giving Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.

Gerso tied it in the 53rd, redirecting a cross by Johnny Russell and scoring from point-blank range.

Nashville (4-6-6) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Jack Maher, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, made his MLS debut for Nashville, which played a man down after Alistair Johnston was shown his second yellow card in the 54th minute.

