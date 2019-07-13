VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gerso Fernandes played a role in all three goals and Sporting Kansas City beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.

Fernandes scored in the 91st minute and set up an own goal that went off the foot of Whitecaps defender Ali Adnan in the first half. Fernandes assisted on Felipe Gutierrez’s goal in the 56th minute.

Sporting Kansas City (6-7-7) improved to 2-4-4 on the road.

The Whitecaps (4-9-8) have lost three straight and are 1-4-5 in their last 10 games.