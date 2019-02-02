ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — World champion Felix Loch of Germany won a luge race by four-thousandths of a second Saturday, overtaking Austria’s Reinhard Egger for his first World Cup victory this season.
Loch’s time over two runs was 1 minute, 48.669 seconds. Germany’s Johannes Ludwig was third and the top U.S. finisher was Jonny Gustafson, 16th.
In doubles, the Austrian team of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller won for the third time this season. They edged the German team of Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken, while Andris Sics and Juris Sics of Latvia took the bronze. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman of the U.S. placed ninth.
The women’s race in Altenberg is Sunday, followed by a team relay.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Coveted four-star 2019 safety recruit Asa Turner commits to Washington (again)
- 'It was heaven': 50 years ago, Ingraham, with future governor Jay Inslee, dominated Washington hoops VIEW
- Report: NFL found no evidence of tampering by Dallas Cowboys with Earl Thomas
- 2019 Pac-12 football schedules: Who has the hardest road?
- Chris Hansen-led group expresses continued desire for Sodo arena to house Seattle NBA team