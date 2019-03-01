BERLIN (AP) — Germany will host Argentina for a soccer friendly in Dortmund on Oct. 9.
German soccer federation president Reinhard Grindel says, “It was the express wish of the sporting leadership for the opportunity to develop the squad and test against an outstanding team. Argentina belongs among the top nations in world football.”
Germany plays Serbia in a friendly in Wolfsburg on March 20, four days before European Championship qualification begins against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.
More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports