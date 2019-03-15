FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Joachim Loew made three new call-ups Friday to replace the Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Loew promoted Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann and Werder Bremen midfielder Maximilian Eggestein from the under-21 team for the upcoming friendly against Serbia on Wednesday and European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands four days later.

Loew said he planned to do without the three Bayern players, who he said were “utterly disappointed” by the decision to drop them.

“They said they remained available despite the decision,” Loew said. “I myself don’t know what will happen in a year. But I’m planning without the trio.”

Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg returns from injury, while the injured Julian Draxler is out. Loew also omitted Cologne defender Jonas Hector, Schalke midfielder Sebastian Rudy and World Cup winner Mario Goetze.

“I’ve registered that Goetze has played well (for Borussia Dortmund),” Loew said. “Hector remains in our considerations. He does his work brilliantly on the left. But I see (Hoffenheim defender Nico) Schulz and Halstenberg as being a bit further.”

The coach said Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained the captain and that teammates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich were well placed to take more responsibility.

“Some players now have to take the next step and take it up a level,” Loew said.

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Marcel Halstenberg (Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Leipzig), Leroy Sane (Manchester City)