FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German second-division soccer club Hansa Rostock was fined 97,300 euros ($109,000) on Wednesday after its fans attacked police and stadium security officials, and appeared to celebrate a police officer’s death.

The German soccer federation’s disciplinary tribunal said around 150 Rostock supporters threw stones and pyrotechnics at police after leaving a game in September. One police officer was injured and a police vehicle was set on fire. A firework also landed on the field.

In another incident at a game last month, three security staff were hurt in clashes with Rostock fans who were trying to storm the field. At a third game, fans displayed a banner reading “one less.” The tribunal said this was in relation to the recent death of a 24-year-old police officer in a training exercise a week before.

Top-tier Mainz was fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) after its fans poured beer over Union Berlin forward Max Kruse while he was being substituted.

