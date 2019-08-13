NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York’s four-run fourth.

Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.

Meanwhile, Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.

The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954. They improved to 16-2 against Baltimore with one game left, won for the 13th time in 15 games overall and moved a season-high 39 games over .500 at 80-41.

LeMahieu hit his seventh career leadoff homer and fifth this season when he clobbered a fastball from John Means (8-8) and sent it into the left-center field bleachers. The 446-foot blast was New York’s 60th against Baltimore. The Orioles have allowed an AL-record 249 homers, nine short of the record set by Cincinnati in 2016.

Maybin’s single through a drawn-in infield made it 3-0 and Judge knocked out Means with a double to the left-field corner for a 5-1 lead.

Anthony Santander, Stevie Wilkerson and Renato Núñez homered for Baltimore.

Means allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

BULLPEN SHUFFLE:

Baltimore called up RHP Chandler Shepherd from Triple-A Norfolk, optioning fellow reliever RHP Brandon Kline to make room. Shephard made his major league debut and became the 36th pitcher used by the Orioles this year. … RHP Adonis Rosa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and the Yankees played with a 10-man bullpen. LHP Joe Mantiply was designated for assignment after getting the win in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Orioles: OF DJ Stewart (concussion) will play rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk Wednesday and Thursday before being activated Friday in Boston.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (inflamed right knee) threw a second bullpen Tuesday and will likely start against Cleveland this weekend. . OF Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee) continued running on a treadmill and is up to 75 or 85 percent, according to manager Aaron Boone. Boone said Stanton is getting closer to being on the field for workouts. . RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder strain) was activated off the injured list after missing

UP NEXT

Yankees LHP J.A. Happ (9-7), who has allowed a career-high 29 homers, is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon against Baltimore RHP Dylan Bundy (5-12).