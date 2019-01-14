ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has hired Todd Hartley from Miami to coach the Bulldogs’ tight ends.

Hartley returns to Georgia after spending the last three seasons as Miami’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

A native of Gray, Georgia, Hartley was Georgia’s director of player personnel in 2015 following four seasons on the Marshall staff. He first worked at Georgia as a student assistant from 2005-08.

Smart said Hartley is proven “as an excellent position coach and as a top-notch recruiter.”

On Friday, Smart promoted James Coley to offensive coordinator after Jim Chaney moved to Tennessee. Chaney coached tight ends in addition to directing Georgia’s offense last season.

