ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia sophomore forward Rayshaun Hammonds, the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, has had surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot.
The surgery Thursday came after Hammonds missed Georgia’s 64-39 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night. Following the game, coach Tom Crean said Hammonds wouldn’t return this season.
Hammonds has missed two of three games since suffering the injury against Mississippi on Feb. 23. He played five minutes against Florida on Saturday.
Hammonds averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Georgia (11-19, 2-15 Southeastern Conference) will close its regular season at South Carolina on Saturday.
