ATLANTA (AP) — Jasmine Carson and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 15 points apiece, combining for 18 in a dominating fourth quarter and Georgia Tech upset No. 23 Miami 61-54 on Thursday night.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 42-31 entering the fourth quarter but scored the first 11 points, a 3-pointer by Carson tying the game at the 7:26 mark. Following a Hurricanes’ free throw, Georgia Tech scored seven more points and then used an 8-0 run for a 57-47 lead with 2:16 to play.

Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who outscored Tech 30-12 in the fourth quarter. They hit their first seven shots and went 12 of 14. Before that it was a struggle, going 11 of 42 through three quarters.

Kelsey Marshall led the Hurricanes (9-4, 1-1), who had won four straight, with 14 points. Miami was 3 of 10 in the final period, missing their first four shots and committing seven of their 18 turnovers.

Beatrice Mompremier, who averages 16.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes with four-straight double-doubles and seven on the season, had nine points and eight rebounds.

_____

