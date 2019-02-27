ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach MaChelle Joseph has been placed on leave for what the school says is a “pending personnel matter.”
Georgia Tech spokesman Mike Flynn says the school will not say if the leave is the result of a team-related matter.
Assistant coach Mark Simons will serve as acting coach when the Yellow Jackets play Thursday night at Miami. Georgia Tech fell to 17-10 overall and 7-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Sunday’s 53-45 loss at Virginia.
Joseph is in her 16th season at Georgia Tech, where she is 311-198. She has the most wins in school history and has led the Yellow Jackets to 11 postseason appearances, including the WNIT each of the last four years.
Most Read Sports Stories
- No more cupcakes: Imagining a proposed Pac-12-Big 12 'strategic alliance'
- UW's Matisse Thybulle has been the best player in the Pac-12, and it's not even close | Matt Calkins
- Four things to watch as the Seahawks head to the NFL combine
- Five players the Seahawks figure to have their eye on at this week's NFL combine
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
The 49-year-old Joseph was Big Ten player of the year at Purdue in 1992.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25