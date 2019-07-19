ATLANTA (AP) — Former Tennessee assistant Mickie DeMoss has joined new Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach Nell Fortner as chief of staff.

The 63-year-old DeMoss brings 43 years coaching experience to the Yellow Jackets. DeMoss served on Vanderbilt’s staff last season, working in offensive analytics, following stints as an assistant at Louisiana State and Louisiana Tech, her alma mater.

DeMoss was an assistant and associate head coach under Tennessee’s Pat Summitt for 20 years, from 1985-2003 and 2010-12. She was Florida’s first full-time coach from 1979-83 and was Kentucky’s coach from 2003-07.

DeMoss was an assistant coach with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever in 2012 and 2013. The Fever won the 2012 WNBA championship.

Fortner was hired on April 9 to replace MaChelle Joseph as coach.

