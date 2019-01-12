ATLANTA (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds scored 28 points and made the game-winning layup with less than a second left and Georgia State beat UL Monroe 74-73 on Saturday to win its sixth straight.

ULM rallied from 21 points down in the second half and closed to 72-71 with 15 seconds left. Daishon Smith’s layup put ULM up 73-72 with 4.6 seconds left, but Simonds hit the game-winner with 0.9 on the clock.

Devin Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Panthers (13-4, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Warhawks 34-22 in the paint and shot 45 percent.

The Panthers led 39-28 at halftime behind Simonds’ 14 points after holding the Warhawks to 24-percent shooting.

JD Williams scored 19 points, Michael Ertel had 18 and Travis Munnings scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for ULM (9-7, 2-2), which shot 39 percent.