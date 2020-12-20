Georgia State (5-4, Sun Belt Conference) vs. Western Kentucky (5-6, Conference USA), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia State: Redshirt freshman QB Cornelious Brown IV is second in the Sun Belt in passing (227.3 yards per game) and total offense (256.3 ypg). Has passed for 14 touchdowns and rushed for seven.

Western Kentucky: DE DeAngelo Malone, the defending C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, has six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and eight quarterback hurries.

NOTABLE

Georgia State: Won three of its last four games. Allowed averages of just 18.3 points and 334.7 yards in its last three games, including wins over South Alabama and Georgia Southern and a loss to Appalachian State. Ranks seventh in FBS with 3.56 sacks per game.

Western Kentucky: Closed the season with three straight wins over Southern Miss, FIU and Charlotte. One of 10 FBS teams to play 11-plus games this season. Eighth nationally allowing 170.1 passing yards per game.

LAST TIME

Georgia State won 27-17 in the 2017 Cure Bowl after Western Kentucky took the first meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia State: The Panthers are seeking their second bowl victory against the same WKU team that they defeated for their first bowl win, a 27-17 victory over the Hilltoppers in the 2017 Cure Bowl in coach Shawn Elliott’s first season.

Western Kentucky: Making its seventh bowl appearance since 2012 and eighth overall. Won three straight bowl games from 2014-16.

