Darren Grainger ran for a touchdown and threw for another as Georgia State repelled Army on Saturday for a 31-14 win, the Panthers’ first of the season.

After a Michael Hayes field goal opened the scoring, a shanked punt gave the ball back to the Panthers (1-4) at the Army 38 with Grainger scoring on a 13-yard keeper. Jamyest Williams’ 33-yard burst up the middle was good for a 17-0 halftime lead after Army (1-3) turned the ball over on downs.

After Army closed within three in the second half, the Panthers scored two late touchdowns.

Army scored on its first drive of the second half on Tyhier Tyler’s 1-yard run. A Panthers field-goal attempt went off the right upright and Tyler scored on a 5-yard keeper on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Army got the ball back after a fumble but the Black Knights were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Georgia State 1. The Panthers had to punt from their end zone but Army, after taking over from its 45, failed on a fake punt on fourth-and-11 with the Panthers then clinching the win on Grainger’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Cyais Credle with three minutes left.

Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg added a 56-yard touchdown, his school-record 20th rushing score to break a tie with Tra Barnett (2016-19).

Gainger threw for 157 yards and ran for another 48. Gregg rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries and Williams had 106 yards on 12. Jordan Veneziale sparked the Georgia Southern defense with two fumble recoveries, one coming deep in Panthers territory in the final minute of the first half.

Tyler had 110 yards rushing on 19 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2