STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Calvin Wishart knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points as Georgia Southern routed NAIA Reinhardt, 109-55 in the Eagles home opener Friday night.

Leading by a single point late in the first half, Georgia Southern went on an 18-0 run to take control of the game with a 46-27 lead at intermission, then opened the second half with a 16-4 run fueled by four 3s from Wishart, including three straight.

Quan Jackson had 22 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-1). David Viti added 23 points off the bench while the Eagles shot 19 of 36 from beyond the arc.

Georgia Southern brought back an old tradition in the game, encouraging fans to throw toilet paper on the court after the Eagles scored their first points of the season on their home court. Jackson scored at the basket on the team’s first possession and fans obliged. Georgia State was rewarded with a technical foul.

Dorea Wilson scored 10 points to lead Reinhardt.