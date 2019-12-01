FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Elijah McCadden and Ike Smith scored 16 points apiece and Georgia Southern cruised to a 72-57 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday.

McCadden sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor and added a career-best five steals for the Eagles (5-3), who picked up their first road win of the season. Quan Jackson pitched in with 15 points and seven rebounds. Smith snagged six rebounds.

Sam Gagliardi led the Eagles of FGC with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Justus Rainwater led all rebounders with 10.

Florida Gulf Coast led 35-30 at halftime but were outscored 42-22 after intermission. FGC also committed 21 turnovers.

