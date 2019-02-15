STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown and Isaiah Crawley scored 16 points apiece as Georgia Southern rolled to a 76-51 victory over Troy on Friday night.
Georgia Southern (16-10, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference) has won three of its last four games while Troy (11-14, 4-9) has lost six of its last seven.
The Eagles built a five-point halftime lead and outscored the Trojans 44-24 in the second half.
Brown, who averages 17 points, was 6 of 15 from the floor and had five of Georgia Southern’s 16 steals. Crawley was 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. David-Lee Jones Jr. added 11 points and Montae Glenn chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.
KJ Simon had 12 points to lead Troy. Darian Adams and Javan Johnson each added 10 points.
The Eagles opened the second half on a 21-4 run. Brown and Glenn scored on dunks during the stretch.