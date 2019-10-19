STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Wesley Kennedy III ran 25 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the third overtime, to help Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 30-27 on Saturday.

J.D. King broke a tackle in the backfield to convert a third-and-2 with a 14-yard run to the 3 to set up Kennedy’s touchdown run to end the game. King finished with 80 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored touchdowns in all three overtimes. Mark Michaud caught touchdowns on back-to-back plays, a 20-yarder from Shai Werts on a fourth-and-5 in the first OT and a 25-yarder on the first play of the second OT.

The Chanticleers (3-4, 0-3) scored touchdowns on their first two overtime possessions but were held to a field goal in the third OT.

Bryce Carpenter passed for 96 yards and a touchdown and ran for 61 yards and a TD for Coastal Carolina.