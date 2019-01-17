STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford has reached an agreement on a contract extension through 2023.

The agreement is pending approval from the Board of Regents, according to the school.

Lunsford led Georgia Southern to the biggest turnaround in FBS, from two wins in 2017 to a 10-3 finish in 2018, including a Camellia Bowl win over Eastern Michigan.

Georgia Southern said Lunsford, 10 assistant coaches and some staff members will receive raises and restructured incentive packages. The school said terms will be released when the deal is official.

Georgia Southern received votes in the final Top 25 , a first for the program.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25