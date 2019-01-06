ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship says he’ll be returning to the Bulldogs for his senior season.
The specialist known for his thick glasses announced his decision on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m going to keep this short and sweet. Dawg Nation, I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE.”
Blankenship decided not to follow the lead set by four teammates. Wide receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman, running back Elijah Holyfield and tight end Isaac Nauta entered the NFL draft last week. Also, backup quarterback Justin Fields is expected to transfer.
Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to declare their plans.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Bobby Wagner says Seahawks can get back to postseason in 2019 on one condition WATCH
Blankenship took over the kicking job in 2016, earned a scholarship and developed into one of the nation’s most reliable weapons. This season, he connected on 19 of 23 field goals and all 65 extra points to finish with 122 points.
___
For more AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25