WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown announced Friday it will start the season playing home games on campus without fans in attendance.

The team’s first six games will be played at McDonough Arena without fans or members of the media allowed. That includes Dec. 6 against 15th-ranked West Virginia, Dec. 11 against third-ranked Villanova and Dec. 13 against UConn, which is returning to the Big East.

Georgetown usually plays a majority of its home games at Capital One Arena, home of the NBA’s Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.

The school said it has not yet been determined if fans will be allowed and where home games are played from January on.

“We will continue to monitor public health guidance and make an announcement about these games at a later date,” athletic director Lee Reed wrote in a letter to season-ticket holders. “We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we continue to make decisions in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community.”

Among Georgetown’s first nine games, it will also visit St. John’s on Dec. 23 and former Big East rival Syracuse on Jan. 9.

