WASHINGTON (AP) — James Akinjo made three 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Josh LeBlanc posted a double-double and Georgetown pulled away late from Appalachian State for an 83-73 victory on Tuesday night.
The Hoyas (8-3) led 72-69 with 1:41 remaining when LeBlanc dunked off a pass from Akinjo, Greg Malinowski put in two free throws and Jessie Govan finished the 7-0 run with a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead — their largest of the game — with under a minute left.
Mac McClung added 14 points and Malinowski 11 for the Hoyas, who shot 44 percent overall but were better from outside the arc at 46 percent (11 of 24).
Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers (4-7) with 20 points while Isaac Johnson had 17 rebounds to go with 10 points. Appalachian State made 8 of 19 3-point shots in the first half before dropping off to 1 of 13 in the second.
